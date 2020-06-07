Previous
Next
Londinium1 by 365nick
104 / 365

Londinium1

Approximately every 12 months I take the sides off my espresso machine to check for leaks, burnt wires etc. The machine is now 7 years old and looking good.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Nick

ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise