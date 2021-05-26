Sign up
Photo 460
Medieval Quarter Manchester
Why do modern cities feel they have to have Quarters and Hubs? I detest both these terms.
26th May 2021
26th May 21
Nick
@365nick
I am a married, gender fluid person. I am biologically male, but enjoy dressing as female and can just about "pass" in public.
10
365
X-T30
10th July 2021 4:41pm
medieval
manchester
quarter
