Photo 981
Kowhai Tree flower
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
4
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1736
photos
116
followers
143
following
268% complete
View this month »
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
8th August 2021 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
It really is so beautiful! Nice soft but clear focus!
August 8th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Very pretty with the rain drops.
August 8th, 2021
Dawn
ace
@maggiemae
Thanking you Maggiemae
August 8th, 2021
Dawn
ace
@yoland
Thanking you Yoland
August 8th, 2021
