Big White (but not so white) by Scrivna
Big White (but not so white)

This is the peak of our local ski hill, usually it’s -10c and we’re wearing a lot more layers.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Ross Scrivener

@Scrivna
Founder of 365project
Annie D ace
a beautiful scene
looks like a spectacular day
August 8th, 2022  
SandraD ace
Wonderful view!
August 8th, 2022  
