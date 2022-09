Picnic dinner

With the end of summer quickly approaching we’re taking any opportunity we can get to make the most of the evening sun and warm weather. We took our dinner to the beach tonight.

Kelowna is a tourist town in the summer, the kids have gone back to school so it felt really quiet and peaceful at the beach tonight… a little too peaceful for the ducks, I think they’ve been spoiled by the tourists and seemed desperate for a taste of our food.