3 / 365
Flowers
Day 3:
Handmade flowerpots at Flora Farms.
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Shot on iPhone
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
AIMEE
@aimdre
Los Angeles | CA | Nikon D750 | iPhone
Mags
ace
A lovely little still life.
September 17th, 2023
