Flowers by aimdre
Flowers

Day 3:

Handmade flowerpots at Flora Farms.

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

AIMEE

@aimdre
Los Angeles | CA | Nikon D750 | iPhone
Mags ace
A lovely little still life.
September 17th, 2023  
