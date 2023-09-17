Previous
Pickleball by aimdre
Pickleball

Day 4:

Glow-in-the-dark Pickleball was really fun! It's hard to see the glowing ball as its speeding towards you in the dark, but I figured it out and made a few friends. :)

Santa Monica, California

Shot on iPhone
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

AIMEE

@aimdre
Los Angeles | CA | Nikon D750 | iPhone
