Farm-To-Table by aimdre
7 / 365

Farm-To-Table

Day 7:

This is my favorite breakfast! Herb scrambled eggs, fresh farm sausage, bread, potatoes, avocado and the most delicious hollandaise I've ever had.

Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Aimee

@aimdre
Los Angeles | CA | Nikon D750 | iPhone
Diana ace
Oh how wonderful and delicious that looks, I could do with a portion of that right now!
September 21st, 2023  
