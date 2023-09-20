Sign up
7 / 365
Farm-To-Table
Day 7:
This is my favorite breakfast! Herb scrambled eggs, fresh farm sausage, bread, potatoes, avocado and the most delicious hollandaise I've ever had.
Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2023 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
jose
,
eggs
,
yum
,
mexico
,
del
,
breakfast
,
cabo
,
farms
,
san
,
flora
Diana
ace
Oh how wonderful and delicious that looks, I could do with a portion of that right now!
September 21st, 2023
