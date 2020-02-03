Sign up
Photo 1497
Express-ion
Another graffiti scene from new artwork that appeared at the local skate park recently.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Views
6
6
365
FinePix S4500
29th January 2020 1:47pm
Tags
dark
,
red
,
face
,
green
,
yellow
,
hand
,
blue
,
street
,
colors
,
leg
,
nose
,
fun
,
eye
,
color
,
colours
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
art
,
concrete
,
artwork
,
colour
,
mouth
,
arty
,
merging
