Previous
Next
Photo 1503
Relativity
From my walk yesterday (again) along the Kennet & Avon canal, this time between Semington & Seend.
This barge is called the 'RELATIVITY' with the caption underneath 'TRAVELLING AT THE SPEED OF LIFE'
Great way of life!
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1503
photos
61
followers
78
following
411% complete
View this month »
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
7th February 2020 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
water
,
canal
,
trees
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
boat
,
wood
,
shed
,
barge
,
quiet
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
leisure
,
towpath
,
relativity
,
canal-side
