Previous
Next
Relativity by ajisaac
Photo 1503

Relativity

From my walk yesterday (again) along the Kennet & Avon canal, this time between Semington & Seend.

This barge is called the 'RELATIVITY' with the caption underneath 'TRAVELLING AT THE SPEED OF LIFE'

Great way of life!
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise