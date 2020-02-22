Previous
Ripped Apart by ajisaac
Photo 1530

Ripped Apart

Looking into an old abandoned building near Westbury that has been ripped apart by vandals.

(Please note I had permission from its owner to access the site!)
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

