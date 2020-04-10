Sign up
Photo 1579
Mad Shoppers R Us
Returning from my (relatively) early morning walk, this is the almost full car park at 10.05 am at Tesco, bearing in mind that it did not open until 10.00 am as it is Good Friday.
Looks like all the 'Mad Shopper R Us' had the same idea!
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
10th April 2020 10:05am
Tags
road
,
funny
,
sky
,
car
,
outside
,
shopping
,
street
,
cars
,
color
,
lines
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
crazy
,
building
,
tarmac
,
colour
,
urban
,
industrial
,
shoppers
,
car-park
