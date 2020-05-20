Previous
Slices of the old and the new by ajisaac
Photo 1619

Slices of the old and the new

Close-up of one of the doors of the ancient Tithe Barn in Bradford on Avon showing where new sections have been spliced in to replace the old.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
