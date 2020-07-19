Previous
Oh deer! Oh deer! Oh deer! by ajisaac
Oh deer! Oh deer! Oh deer!

A mother and her two young captured in the 'wilds' of the fields near Steeple Ashton, Wiltshire
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

ajisaac

ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
