Previous
Next
Neatly trimmed by ajisaac
Photo 1730

Neatly trimmed

The local farmer has been neatly trimming the hedging & cutting the the grass on this well used footpath. Looks great!
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise