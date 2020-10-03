Sign up
Photo 1755
Twin riders
The weather was 'pants' today, rain, rain, rain & still raining, so a shot from a drier Thursday.
Here are 'twin' cycle riders through the village of Steeple Ashton.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1755
photos
56
followers
78
following
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
Tags
tree
,
road
,
two
,
green
,
yellow
,
outside
,
legs
,
street
,
leg
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
house
,
landscape
,
village
,
houses
,
bicycle
,
wall
,
wheel
,
tarmac
,
walls
,
wheels
,
twin
,
colour
,
rider
,
bicycles
,
hedge
,
cycle
,
riders
,
cyclist
,
cyclists
,
hedging
