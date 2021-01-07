Previous
Iced Tea-sel by ajisaac
Iced Tea-sel

Close up of a teasel flower iced up with wintery frost down at Biss Meadows.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
