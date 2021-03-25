Previous
Ship wrecked by ajisaac
Photo 1927

Ship wrecked

Not quite 'ship wrecked' in the traditional sense of being all broken up but this boat is not looking in good shape and decaying so it really is a wreck!

Whoever's it is has obviously not looked after her and would be better off to sell her off cheap so somebody could bring her back to life.
ajisaac

