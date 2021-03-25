Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1927
Ship wrecked
Not quite 'ship wrecked' in the traditional sense of being all broken up but this boat is not looking in good shape and decaying so it really is a wreck!
Whoever's it is has obviously not looked after her and would be better off to sell her off cheap so somebody could bring her back to life.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1927
photos
64
followers
100
following
527% complete
View this month »
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th March 2021 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
window
,
broken
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
old
,
decay
,
glass
,
color
,
smashed
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
river
,
landscape
,
boat
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
rope
,
wreck
,
patterns
,
growing
,
closeup
,
texture
,
colour
,
moss
,
growth
,
damage
,
wrecked
,
mossy
,
dereliction
,
maritime
,
marine
,
decayed
