Photo 1995
Wild Camping
Out on an early morning walk I came across a group of wild campers who were fast asleep when I went by at about 6.30am in one of the local woodlands.
This shot is just a part of their small campsite.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
outside
,
bike
,
fun
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
orange
,
woodland
,
trunk
,
wood
,
camping
,
candid
,
camp
,
colour
,
wild
,
motorbike
,
leisure
