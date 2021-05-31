Previous
Wild Camping by ajisaac
Photo 1995

Wild Camping

Out on an early morning walk I came across a group of wild campers who were fast asleep when I went by at about 6.30am in one of the local woodlands.

This shot is just a part of their small campsite.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
