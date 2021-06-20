Previous
Next
The Boxed Set by ajisaac
Photo 2015

The Boxed Set

One of my better half's artwork displayed in wooden crates!
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zoe Wiemeyer
This is awesome! The depth that the layered boxes give the picture is great and reminds me of the dolls that you put inside of each other.
June 20th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Wow talented artist. Unusual framing
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise