Photo 2027
Wading
Down at The Parrog - Newport (Pembrokeshire) watching these two wade across a seemingly shallow part of the tidal river at low tide.
The woman seems a bit nervous about the depth of the water for some reason!
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2027
photos
66
followers
102
following
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
2nd July 2021 11:41am
Tags
sand
,
black
,
white
,
green
,
shoes
,
reflection
,
yellow
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
legs
,
boats
,
man
,
fun
,
beach
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
boat
,
woman
,
candid
,
colour
,
horizon
,
sandy
,
buoy
,
moored
