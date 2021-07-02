Previous
Wading by ajisaac
Photo 2027

Wading

Down at The Parrog - Newport (Pembrokeshire) watching these two wade across a seemingly shallow part of the tidal river at low tide.

The woman seems a bit nervous about the depth of the water for some reason!
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
