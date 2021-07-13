The end of the line

View within the disused Rosebush Quarry which shows an old railway stop block - the end of the line for loading quarry trucks.



Slate was quarried in a small way at Rosebush’s Bellstone Quarry from the 1820s, but the Victorian housebuilding boom prompted huge demand for roofing slate and slabs and attracted new investment into this area of Pembrokeshire.



The now flooded Rosebush Quarry was opened in 1842 and the two neighbouring quarries went into full production during the last 30 years of the 19th century.



At the peak of the boom years the quarries employed 100 men. Many lived in the 26 cottages of Rosebush Terrace, built to house the quarrymen and their families.



To transport the slate a railway was opened in the 1870s linking the quarry with the main London line to the south. But the slate boom was short lived and both quarries had gone out of business by 1908.