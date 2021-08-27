Previous
Paint a Pebble by ajisaac
Photo 2083

Paint a Pebble

The 'very young' visitors to our house enjoy creating pebble faces with my better half!

Here's one of their creations.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
