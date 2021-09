A picture is worth a thousand words

I found an old abandoned house with this framed photograph of a (maybe) mum & baby lodged on the window cill on the outside of the property.



What is their story? Why was the picture placed there? Are they still alive today? Where are they?



"A picture is worth a thousand words" is an adage in multiple languages meaning that complex and sometimes multiple ideas can be conveyed by a single still image, which conveys its meaning or essence more effectively than a mere verbal description.



It certainly applies to this image!