Breakthrough

Climb to the top of 'Foel Eryr' with a 360 degree view of the surrounding countryside.



This is the 'trig point' at the top.



At the top of 'Foel Eryr' there is the remains of a burial cairn, probably dating to the Bronze Age (c. 2300 - 800 BC) and measuring 60ft in diameter and 10ft high.



