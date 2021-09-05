Previous
Breakthrough by ajisaac
Photo 2092

Breakthrough

Climb to the top of 'Foel Eryr' with a 360 degree view of the surrounding countryside.

This is the 'trig point' at the top.

At the top of 'Foel Eryr' there is the remains of a burial cairn, probably dating to the Bronze Age (c. 2300 - 800 BC) and measuring 60ft in diameter and 10ft high.

ajisaac

