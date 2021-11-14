Sign up
Photo 2162
The Flying Squad
Not time to hit the decks outside today so have been experimenting with some images I have taken and some simple editing.
I've started quite basic and have 'created' The Flying Squad.
Hope you like it!
14th November 2021
14th Nov 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
bkb in the city
Very cool
November 14th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Wow, excellent creation
November 14th, 2021
