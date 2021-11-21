Previous
Cable No TV by ajisaac
I suppose most people are on satellite now; not cable....

Reminds me of that great Springsteen song - "57 Channels (And Nothin' On)"

Here are some selected lyrics -

'Man came by to hook up my cable TV
We settled in for the night my baby and me
We switched 'round and 'round 'til half-past dawn:
There was fifty-seven channels and nothin' on

Well now home entertainment was my baby's wish
So I hopped into town for a satellite dish
I tied it to the top of my Japanese car
I came home and I pointed it out into the stars
A message came back from the great beyond:
There's fifty-seven channels and nothin' on'

Well I haven't got 57 channels........however I don't seem to get the time to watch one channel.....!
