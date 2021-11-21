Cable No TV

I suppose most people are on satellite now; not cable....



Reminds me of that great Springsteen song - "57 Channels (And Nothin' On)"



Here are some selected lyrics -



'Man came by to hook up my cable TV

We settled in for the night my baby and me

We switched 'round and 'round 'til half-past dawn:

There was fifty-seven channels and nothin' on



Well now home entertainment was my baby's wish

So I hopped into town for a satellite dish

I tied it to the top of my Japanese car

I came home and I pointed it out into the stars

A message came back from the great beyond:

There's fifty-seven channels and nothin' on'



Well I haven't got 57 channels........however I don't seem to get the time to watch one channel.....!

