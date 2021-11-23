Time Management.....

'Firmness of delivery dates is inversely proportional to the tightness of the schedule'



A very true statement indeed; one that most managers either ignore or are ignorant of when setting their goals for their workforce!!!!



I saved this from a rip off calendar of quotes I had at work a few years ago and kept it to hand when needed brought out to remind all us 'workers' how true it was....!!!



Now at home on my study desk....and I've managed to find time to post it!!!!