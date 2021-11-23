Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2167
Time Management.....
'Firmness of delivery dates is inversely proportional to the tightness of the schedule'
A very true statement indeed; one that most managers either ignore or are ignorant of when setting their goals for their workforce!!!!
I saved this from a rip off calendar of quotes I had at work a few years ago and kept it to hand when needed brought out to remind all us 'workers' how true it was....!!!
Now at home on my study desk....and I've managed to find time to post it!!!!
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2167
photos
67
followers
103
following
593% complete
View this month »
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
red
,
work
,
paper
,
fun
,
desk
,
abstract
,
quote
,
numbers
,
letters
,
words
,
inside
,
number
,
indoors
,
humour
,
saying
,
quoted
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close