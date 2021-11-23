Previous
Next
Time Management..... by ajisaac
Photo 2167

Time Management.....

'Firmness of delivery dates is inversely proportional to the tightness of the schedule'

A very true statement indeed; one that most managers either ignore or are ignorant of when setting their goals for their workforce!!!!

I saved this from a rip off calendar of quotes I had at work a few years ago and kept it to hand when needed brought out to remind all us 'workers' how true it was....!!!

Now at home on my study desk....and I've managed to find time to post it!!!!
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise