Photo 2247
Tunnel Vision
Exploring a bit more of the Carmarthen to Cardigan branch line.
This is part of the Great Western Railway expansion line constructed in 1895, which ran from Llandyssil to Newcastle Emlyn.
I came across a tunnel that disappears into the hillside near Pentre-crwt, where the line runs alongside the River Teifi.
Unfortunately I didn't have a torch with me so I only went so far into the tunnel - so next time I'll take a torch and see if I can access it to the other side!
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2247
photos
68
followers
105
following
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
Views
7
Album
365
Tags
light
,
green
,
outside
,
old
,
color
,
trees
,
woods
,
tunnel
,
view
,
railway
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
woodland
,
plants
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
wood
,
path
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
hidden
,
industrial
,
explore
,
foliage
,
overgrown
,
exploration
