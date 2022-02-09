Tunnel Vision

Exploring a bit more of the Carmarthen to Cardigan branch line.



This is part of the Great Western Railway expansion line constructed in 1895, which ran from Llandyssil to Newcastle Emlyn.



I came across a tunnel that disappears into the hillside near Pentre-crwt, where the line runs alongside the River Teifi.



Unfortunately I didn't have a torch with me so I only went so far into the tunnel - so next time I'll take a torch and see if I can access it to the other side!