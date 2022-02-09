Previous
Tunnel Vision by ajisaac
Tunnel Vision

Exploring a bit more of the Carmarthen to Cardigan branch line.

This is part of the Great Western Railway expansion line constructed in 1895, which ran from Llandyssil to Newcastle Emlyn.

I came across a tunnel that disappears into the hillside near Pentre-crwt, where the line runs alongside the River Teifi.

Unfortunately I didn't have a torch with me so I only went so far into the tunnel - so next time I'll take a torch and see if I can access it to the other side!
9th February 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

