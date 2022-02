Grosvenor Hotel Then & Now

Here is what was the 'Grosvenor Hotel' in a then and now diptych.



Originally both buildings were part of the 'Grosvenor Hotel' which was built around 1875-ish, but now only the left hand side building is known as the 'Grosvenor' and is only just a restaurant and bar; the right hand side is now George Davies & Evans Solicitors.



The top picture is taken from an old postcard circa 1920 and the bottom is my shot taken this week.