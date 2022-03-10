He'll never change

This piece of artwork called 'He'll never change' appeared in one of our local galleries recently.



If you look closer the woman has a badge with the title written on it; the phrase alluded to is obviously 'Can a leopard change its spots?' meaning means that it’s impossible for one to change their character, even if they will try very hard.



The expression, sometimes also used as “a leopard can’t change its spots”, is used to explain the idea that no one can change their innate nature.



I think the artist is referring to 'domestic abuse' as her arms, hand, neck and arms have marks on them, however, inadvertently with the timing it could refer to the current situation happening in Eastern Europe!