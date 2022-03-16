Previous
Misty Mountain Top by ajisaac
Photo 2281

Misty Mountain Top

Looking across to the summit of Foel Drygarn, in the Preseli Hills (or mountains - or they are not very high!) near Crymych, Pembrokeshire, on my way to work.

The weather can change very quickly up there, one minute the sun is out and the next the rain, or misty/fog sweeps in.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
