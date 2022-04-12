Sign up
Photo 2311
Live-Laugh-Love
"Live, Laugh, Love" is a motivational three-word phrase that became a popular slogan on motivational posters and home decor in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
The phrase is an abridged form of the 1904 poem "Success" by Bessie Anderson Stanley which begins:
'He achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much'
This phrase was subsequently popularized in the Ann Landers and Dear Abby columns, where it was misattributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson.
A similar phrase, popular on condolence cards, comes from James Joyce's 1939 novel Finnegans Wake:
'They lived and laughed and loved and left'
"Live, Laugh, Love" and variants on the phrase have appeared on framed posters, wall decals, ornaments, cushions, mugs, bed linen, jewellery and even on coffins.
The Live Love Laugh Foundation, a mental health NGO in India founded by Deepika Padukone, takes its name from the phrase.
Google Trends shows that searches for the phrase peaked between 2009 and 2014 in the United States, falling in popularity since then.
Shot taken in Cardigan Town.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
0
0
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
writing
,
street
,
hair
,
tattoo
,
view
,
shirt
,
arm
,
woman
,
skin
,
letters
,
closeup
,
clothing
,
words
,
word
,
monochrome
,
lady
