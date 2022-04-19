Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2298
Feeling Fried
After nearly 3 weeks of virtually working every single day due to one of our staff team members being ill I am 'feeling fried'.....!
I am not complaining but just stating my current state of well being, if I were ill I would hope people would cover for me.
As the old adage goes 'seven days without a rest makes one weak'
Tomorrow is an easier day, so why do I not start it with a hearty breakfast?
P.S. - hopefully I will get back to posting more regularly and catch with back dates & replying to your wonderful comments. Many thanks.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2298
photos
69
followers
102
following
629% complete
View this month »
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
funny
,
portrait
,
meat
,
yellow
,
food
,
nose
,
man
,
fun
,
eye
,
color
,
eggs
,
head
,
abstract
,
egg
,
art
,
wall
,
skin
,
artwork
,
texture
,
colour
,
moustache
,
eys
,
mouth
,
shoulders
,
bacon
,
textured
,
arty
,
humour
,
composite
,
walling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close