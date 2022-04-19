Previous
Feeling Fried by ajisaac
Feeling Fried

After nearly 3 weeks of virtually working every single day due to one of our staff team members being ill I am 'feeling fried'.....!

I am not complaining but just stating my current state of well being, if I were ill I would hope people would cover for me.

As the old adage goes 'seven days without a rest makes one weak'

Tomorrow is an easier day, so why do I not start it with a hearty breakfast?

P.S. - hopefully I will get back to posting more regularly and catch with back dates & replying to your wonderful comments. Many thanks.
