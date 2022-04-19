Feeling Fried

After nearly 3 weeks of virtually working every single day due to one of our staff team members being ill I am 'feeling fried'.....!



I am not complaining but just stating my current state of well being, if I were ill I would hope people would cover for me.



As the old adage goes 'seven days without a rest makes one weak'



Tomorrow is an easier day, so why do I not start it with a hearty breakfast?



P.S. - hopefully I will get back to posting more regularly and catch with back dates & replying to your wonderful comments. Many thanks.