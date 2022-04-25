Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2324
On Notice
Lovely old vintage railway sign for sale outside a shop in the small town of Newport in Pembrokeshire.
Inside were a number of other very interesting signs and other vintage stuff.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2340
photos
67
followers
102
following
641% complete
View this month »
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
vintage
,
writing
,
sign
,
street
,
old
,
railway
,
rust
,
letter
,
square
,
closeup
,
words
,
colour
,
word
,
retro
,
notice
,
signage
,
rusting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close