On Notice by ajisaac
Photo 2324

On Notice

Lovely old vintage railway sign for sale outside a shop in the small town of Newport in Pembrokeshire.

Inside were a number of other very interesting signs and other vintage stuff.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
