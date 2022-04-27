Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2314
Scorched Again
Up on the Preseli Hills again and found another area of scorched earth due to the hot weather.
It looks like a smallish area this time that has been naturally scorched by fire generated by the combination of the sunshine and the very, very dry nature of the moorland vegetation.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2317
photos
68
followers
103
following
634% complete
View this month »
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
cloud
,
color
,
clouds
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
moorland
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
burnt
,
scorched
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close