Previous
Next
Scorched Again by ajisaac
Photo 2314

Scorched Again

Up on the Preseli Hills again and found another area of scorched earth due to the hot weather.

It looks like a smallish area this time that has been naturally scorched by fire generated by the combination of the sunshine and the very, very dry nature of the moorland vegetation.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
634% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise