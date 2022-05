The Lamb Lies Down

The 'Lamb Inn' in Hermon, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire, had been an Inn and public house for about 200 years.



Sometime in early 2000's the owners extended the range of facilities to include a small touring caravan park in the field to the rear of the pub, together with bed and breakfast accommodation above the dining and function room within the pub.



Sadly like a lot a small village pubs it has long since closed, not sure of the date, but around 2015?



The Lamb Lies Down....