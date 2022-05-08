Previous
1952 by ajisaac
1952

Looking around an area of Cardigan in an area where some old buildings have been taken down but the concrete floors have been left; I noticed the date '1952' marked in one of the floors.

One can only assume that it was when these buildings were constructed; the same year in the UK that –
Tea rationing ends, after thirteen years;
Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at St James's Palace;
The last of the original trams ran in London and the citizens of London turn out in force to say farewell;
Operation Hurricane: The UK explodes its first atomic bomb in the Monte Bello Islands, Australia:
The first TV detector van is commissioned in the UK, as the beginning of a clampdown on the estimated 150,000 British households that watch television illegally without a licence: amongst other things!!!
Jacqueline ace
Great narrative and find!
May 20th, 2022  
