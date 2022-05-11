Sign up
Photo 2317
Tunnel Vision
My view down a very large storm water overflow pipe alongside the River Teifi - refracted in double vision.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
black
white
light
green
blue
outside
colors
color
tunnel
colours
view
outdoors
diptych
pattern
abstract
pipe
vision
collage
patterns
drain
colour
circular
refraction
framed
rib
pov
arty
curved
refracted
curving
ribbed
refracting
