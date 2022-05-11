Previous
Next
Tunnel Vision by ajisaac
Photo 2317

Tunnel Vision

My view down a very large storm water overflow pipe alongside the River Teifi - refracted in double vision.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise