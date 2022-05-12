Spectral Mornings

Spectral Mornings (2015 version)

by Steve Hackett & David Longdon



As one door closes

Another draws apart

A seed of hope in a darkened heart

A seed of hope in a darkened heart



We hold on for the promise

Hold on for dear life

After all, what do we have to lose?

Choose - tell me what

What is there left to lose?



So the song goes

Tomorrow never knows

Remember this,

You're not alone

There's always hope



New horizons

Brighter Skies

Spectral Mornings

The sunset

A new sunrise

New horizons

Brighter Skies

Spectral Mornings

The human soul

Letting go

May each new dawn

Always be yours



We have to face

The music in the end

We are who we are

Tears and rust -

Friend

We are who we are

Tears and rust



So the song goes

Tomorrow never knows

Remember this,

You're not alone

There's always hope



New horizons

Brighter Skies

Spectral Mornings

The sunset

A new sunrise

New horizons

Brighter Skies

Spectral Mornings

The human soul

Letting go

May each new dawn

Always be yours



So the song goes

Tomorrow never knows

Remember this,

You're not alone

There's always hope



New horizons

Brighter Skies

Spectral Mornings

The sunset

The sunrise

New horizons

Brighter Skies

Spectral Mornings

The human soul

Letting go

May each new dawn

Always be Yours



Songwriters: Steve Hackett

Spectral Mornings 2015 lyrics © Stephen Hackett Ltd., Stephen Hackett Music Ltd.