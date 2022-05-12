Sign up
Photo 2318
Spectral Mornings
Spectral Mornings (2015 version)
by Steve Hackett & David Longdon
As one door closes
Another draws apart
A seed of hope in a darkened heart
A seed of hope in a darkened heart
We hold on for the promise
Hold on for dear life
After all, what do we have to lose?
Choose - tell me what
What is there left to lose?
So the song goes
Tomorrow never knows
Remember this,
You're not alone
There's always hope
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The sunset
A new sunrise
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The human soul
Letting go
May each new dawn
Always be yours
We have to face
The music in the end
We are who we are
Tears and rust -
Friend
We are who we are
Tears and rust
So the song goes
Tomorrow never knows
Remember this,
You're not alone
There's always hope
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The sunset
A new sunrise
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The human soul
Letting go
May each new dawn
Always be yours
So the song goes
Tomorrow never knows
Remember this,
You're not alone
There's always hope
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The sunset
The sunrise
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The human soul
Letting go
May each new dawn
Always be Yours
Songwriters: Steve Hackett
Spectral Mornings 2015 lyrics © Stephen Hackett Ltd., Stephen Hackett Music Ltd.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
dark
,
black
,
blue
,
outside
,
color
,
trees
,
branches
,
woods
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
woodland
,
art
,
wood
,
artwork
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
arty
Jacqueline
ace
Shot works for the lyrics!
May 17th, 2022
