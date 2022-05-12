Previous
Next
Spectral Mornings by ajisaac
Photo 2318

Spectral Mornings

Spectral Mornings (2015 version)
by Steve Hackett & David Longdon

As one door closes
Another draws apart
A seed of hope in a darkened heart
A seed of hope in a darkened heart

We hold on for the promise
Hold on for dear life
After all, what do we have to lose?
Choose - tell me what
What is there left to lose?

So the song goes
Tomorrow never knows
Remember this,
You're not alone
There's always hope

New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The sunset
A new sunrise
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The human soul
Letting go
May each new dawn
Always be yours

We have to face
The music in the end
We are who we are
Tears and rust -
Friend
We are who we are
Tears and rust

So the song goes
Tomorrow never knows
Remember this,
You're not alone
There's always hope

New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The sunset
A new sunrise
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The human soul
Letting go
May each new dawn
Always be yours

So the song goes
Tomorrow never knows
Remember this,
You're not alone
There's always hope

New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The sunset
The sunrise
New horizons
Brighter Skies
Spectral Mornings
The human soul
Letting go
May each new dawn
Always be Yours

Songwriters: Steve Hackett
Spectral Mornings 2015 lyrics © Stephen Hackett Ltd., Stephen Hackett Music Ltd.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Shot works for the lyrics!
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise