'When you're asleep they may show you
Aerial views of the ground
Freudian slumber empty of sound
Over the rooftops and houses
Lost as it tries to be seen
Fields of incentive covered with green
Mesmerised children are playing
Meant to be seen but not heard
"Stop me from dreaming!"
"Don't be absurd!"
"Well if we can help you we will
You're looking tired and ill
As I count backwards
Your eyes become heavier still
Sleep, won't you allow yourself fall
Nothing can hurt you at all
With your consent
I can experiment further still."
Madrigal music is playing
Voices can faintly be heard
"Please leave this patient undisturbed."
Sentenced to drift far away now
Nothing is quite what it seems
Sometimes entangled in your own dreams
"Well, if we can help you we will
Soon as you're tired and ill
With your consent
We can experiment further still
Well, thanks to our kindness and skill
You'll have no trouble until
You catch your breath
And the nurse will present you the bill!"