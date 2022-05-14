Entangled in your own dreams

'Entangled' by GENESIS



'When you're asleep they may show you

Aerial views of the ground

Freudian slumber empty of sound



Over the rooftops and houses

Lost as it tries to be seen

Fields of incentive covered with green



Mesmerised children are playing

Meant to be seen but not heard

"Stop me from dreaming!"

"Don't be absurd!"

"Well if we can help you we will

You're looking tired and ill

As I count backwards

Your eyes become heavier still

Sleep, won't you allow yourself fall

Nothing can hurt you at all

With your consent

I can experiment further still."



Madrigal music is playing

Voices can faintly be heard

"Please leave this patient undisturbed."



Sentenced to drift far away now

Nothing is quite what it seems

Sometimes entangled in your own dreams



"Well, if we can help you we will

Soon as you're tired and ill

With your consent

We can experiment further still

Well, thanks to our kindness and skill

You'll have no trouble until

You catch your breath

And the nurse will present you the bill!"



Songwriters: Steve Hackett / Tony Banks

Entangled lyrics © Imagem Cv, Stephen Hackett Ltd