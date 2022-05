Mr Pushy!!!

Don't you just 'love' life's 'Mr Pushy's!!!!'



On a small country (nearly single track) road in the Pembrokeshire countryside this driver was trying to overtake the Range Rover in front, which was following a herd of cows presumably going for milking this morning.



Oh dear Mr Pushy you have just lost about 2 minutes of your precious time and have gained (well probably not) a whole years worth of patience!!!