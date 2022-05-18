Previous
Q44 by ajisaac
Photo 2347

Q44

Nothing to do with Q-44 bus service that runs in Queens & The Bronx districts of New York City (that's what you get if you type in Q44 to google!)

No - this is the Quayside mooring plate '44' along the old harbour at Fishguard in Pembrokeshire.

18th May 2022 18th May 22

