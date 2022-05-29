Sign up
Photo 2358
Drive By
From a recent drive-by, passengers looking comfy and cheerful.
To me it looks a throwback to the 1960's in the USA!
Taken along the street in Cardigan town.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
motion
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
car
,
drive
,
outside
,
street
,
glass
,
fun
,
buildings
,
view
,
outdoors
,
people
,
landscape
,
shiny
,
wheel
,
transport
,
outdoor
,
monochrome
,
retro
,
windscreen
,
leisure
