The Mushroom Tree by ajisaac
Photo 2388

The Mushroom Tree

Across the moorland looking towards 'Penlan Fach' (small hill) there stands alone 'The Mushroom Tree' in the distance.....

The moorland around the Crymych area is often lonely, isolated and the weather changes dramatically; even in the summer!!!
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
What an amazing shot! Great composition and effective editing.
July 12th, 2022  
