Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2388
The Mushroom Tree
Across the moorland looking towards 'Penlan Fach' (small hill) there stands alone 'The Mushroom Tree' in the distance.....
The moorland around the Crymych area is often lonely, isolated and the weather changes dramatically; even in the summer!!!
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2391
photos
69
followers
105
following
655% complete
View this month »
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
nature
,
sky
,
outside
,
cloud
,
clouds
,
view
,
hill
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
moor
,
moorland
,
empty
,
stormy
,
wild
,
overcast
,
distance
,
isolation
Suzanne
ace
What an amazing shot! Great composition and effective editing.
July 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close