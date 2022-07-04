Now & Then - The Temperance Hotel - Newcastle Emlyn

This is a collage of the old 'Temperance Hotel' in the local town of Newcastle Emlyn (about 5 miles away).



I haven't be able to find out too much history but know the following -



The Hotel was built in 1899 of traditional masonry construction as a 'Temperance Hotel'



After the temperance movement disappeared as a significant social movement force following the Second World War, sometime in (probably) the early 1950's it was taken over and renamed the 'Cawdor Hotel'.



The 'Cawdor' remained open into the 1980's with added café but after that I'm not entirely sure when it actually closed as a hotel - probably early 90's.



Since then it has been inhabited on the lower floors by takeaways and small restaurants, with the upstairs having been turned into flats.



Currently the lower floor is home to 'Flames' kebabs takeaway and the about to be newly opened 'Moonlight' Indian restaurant & takeaway. (21st July)



The pictures of the collage show the hotel during various time periods -



Far Left Main Pic -



-The far left large shot of the 'Temperance' was taken sometime between the two world wars, probably the 1930's



-The top left taken probably in the 1920's.



-The bottom left of the 'Cawdor' with café taken in the 1970's.



-The bottom right of the 'Cawdor' with café in the snow of 1982.



-The top right with 'Flames' and 'Moonlight' taken today in 2022.



