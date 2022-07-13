Previous
Menu Boards #1 by ajisaac
Photo 2402

Menu Boards #1

Just an example of the some of the wonderful menu boards on display this time of year; these are taken outside 'The Griffin' and 'Coco's' in Dale, West Pembrokeshire.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

ajisaac

Suzanne ace
I think there must be special descriptive writing courses for presentation of these menu boards! They are certainly enticing!
August 18th, 2022  
