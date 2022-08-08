Previous
Next
Smoke on the water by ajisaac
Photo 2422

Smoke on the water

Beautifully still down at Llechyrd bridge this morning when there was a little 'smoke on the water'....

Now that reminds me of the riff that launch a 1000 air guitarists...da-da-da; da-da-da, da-da; da-da.......
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise