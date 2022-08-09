Previous
Next
Down to the ground by ajisaac
Photo 2430

Down to the ground

Looking down from the timber patio decking to the area where I planted a couple of recycled but new to us grasses & tree.

Now wait for the rain & the growth!
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise