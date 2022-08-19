Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2440
Alley
Another urban shot from my trip to the 'big smoke' (for me) of Carmarthen!
Not far from the main shopping precinct in the town this is a cut through from one of the car parks; although I don't think it would be a very nice walk in the dark!
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2448
photos
68
followers
101
following
670% complete
View this month »
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
outside
,
street
,
town
,
shadow
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
brick
,
wall
,
building
,
concrete
,
alley
,
walls
,
urban
,
alleyway
,
facade
,
pov
,
brickwork
,
gritty
,
walling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close