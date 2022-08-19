Previous
Alley by ajisaac
Photo 2440

Alley

Another urban shot from my trip to the 'big smoke' (for me) of Carmarthen!

Not far from the main shopping precinct in the town this is a cut through from one of the car parks; although I don't think it would be a very nice walk in the dark!
ajisaac

Photo Details

